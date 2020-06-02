Missing Person report

On May 31, 2020 at approximately 2 p.m., the Grand County Communication Center received a call about a possible boater in distress near Radium on the Colorado River.

According to witnesses, a male in his 30’s was last seen near Eye of the Needles in the water near a personal inner tube. It was reported that the male was not wearing a personal floatation device.



The Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County Search and Rescue, Grand County EMS, Bureau of Land Management, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Eagle River Fire Protection District and Vail Mountain Rescue reported to the area and initiated a search for the missing male.



At approximately 730 p.m., the search was suspended and resumed again Monday morning. The party remains missing. We will provide an update when we receive more information.