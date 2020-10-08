Mountain Parks Electric general manager to resign in May

Today, at its regular monthly board meeting, Mountain Parks Electric (MPE) General Manager Mark Johnston announced his plan to resign, effective May 31st of next year.

Stating personal reasons, Johnston said, “It has been my great pleasure to serve the consumer-members of Mountain Parks Electric over the past year and a half. I appreciate the support of our board, which has allowed me to be successful as general manager. Although any success I achieved would not have been possible without the hard work of our employees.”

The MPE Board of Directors plans to conduct a nationwide executive search for a new general manager. Johnston has agreed to work with the board until a successor is found.

“Mark accomplished a lot in his time here,” said MPE Board President Jeff Hauck. “Over the past year and a half, Mountain Parks Electric brought two local commercial solar arrays online, implemented numerous cost-cutting measures, expanded our community outreach and introduced new consumer programs.”

Until his departure, Johnston plans to continue advancing MPE’s vision: to be the energy provider of choice and to support the communities it serves while realizing the full potential of the grid.

“He will definitely be missed,” Hauck added.