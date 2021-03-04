Mustang looking to make playoffs

by Emma Daly West Grand Student

This past week the Mustangs took on a tough part of their schedule as the season winds down. The Mustangs , with a full roster, took on the Vail Christian Saints on February 26, in a 2A/1A Western Slope North League matchup. During the first quarter the game was back and forth until the Mustangs finally pulled away to end the first quarter up 15-9. The second quarter ended up going to the Saints however and made the game a one point game going into halftime with the Mustangs up 24-23. The game remained close with each team only scoring 8 points in the third quarter. However the Saints had an explosive fourth quarter

and out scored the Mustangs 16-8 in the quarter to beat the Mustangs 47-40.

On February 27, the Mustangs took on the Hayden Tigers in another league match up. The Mustangs had already taken on Hayden in an earlier matchup this year in which the Mustangs won 50-45. Right away from the opening tip it was clear that the Mustangs were going to win the game with the score at the end of the first quarter was 15-7 in favor of the Mustangs. The second quarter both teams scored 10 points and it was clear the Hayden Tigers would not go down easy with the Mustangs up 8 at halftime. However the Mustangs came out of halftime scoring 16 points in the third quarter opposed to Hayden’s 8. The fourth quarter of the game became very physical with both Charlie Multerer and Rene Domiguez receiving technical fouls along with one of Hayden’s players as well. Hayden made a late push in the quarter outsourcing the Mustangs 22 to 10.

The Mustangs held on to take the victory 51-47.



In a last minute scheduled game, the Mustangs took on the Lake County Panthers on Tuesday, March 2. The Mustangs came out to a sluggish start with sloppy passes and over dribbling being down 16-10 at halftime. However the boys had a stronger second quarter with each team scoring 11 points with the Mustangs still being down 27-21 at the half. Although the boys never gave up the sluggish start proved too much for the Mustangs to overcome in their defeat to a score of 54-44 in favor of the Panthers. The Mustangs look to finish out their regular season strong in hopes of a playoff bid at North Park to take on the Wildcats on thursday March 4th. They then will go on to face an unknown opponent at the time in a cross league match up on Saturday, March 6.