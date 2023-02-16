Nancy May Bernal Obituary

Nancy May Bernal, 80, of Farmington, New Mexico, passed away on January 28, 2023, in Bloomfield, New Mexico. She was born to Lee and Connie Montoya on May 10, 1942.

We lost the matriarch of our family on January 28, 2023. Nancy Bernal grew up in Brighton, Colorado, where she met our father Raymond, and they married on September 29, 1957. Later, he would be called to duty and ordered to leave for Germany on February 12, 1958. Nancy met him there later, where Stanley Ray was born in Frankfurt, Germany. They returned to the United States in 1960 and set up a home in Denver, Colorado, where their second son, Francis Wayne, was born. Two more children, Cindy Lou, and Raymond Jr. were born in Denver, Colorado, before they moved to Westminster, Colorado, in 1967. They were in the antiques and vintage items business by 1970, and it has been passed down through generations. They spent many years traveling around the world and back again. Taking their children and then their grandchildren on these unforgettable excursions to places such as Mickey and Pals, Sea World, Disneyland, etc. Nancy also ensured that no one ever left their home hungry or empty-handed. She flowed with love and generosity, and she was good at everything she did. We miss her greatly.

Nancy is preceded in death by her son Stanley Bernal, grandson Christopher Bernal, great-granddaughter Kathryn Weber-Kuhl, parents Lee and Connie Montoya, brothers Joe Montoya, Leroy Montoya, Gilbert Montoya, and Samuel Montoya, sister Irene Cruz, and grandparents Petra Guevarra and Elena Montoya.

Nancy is survived by her husband Raymond Bernal Sr., sons Frank Bernal and Ray Bernal Jr., daughter Cindy Bernal, and grandchildren Stevi Weber, Isaac Sanchez, Candida Sanchez, Eric Struve, Stanley Little Bear Bernal, Jubilea Flom, Jaiden Padilla, Judah Padilla, Jacquelyn Tomford, Jared Tomford, Evangeline Bernal, Judah Bernal, Italiz Mae Castillo, Steven James Flom, and Jeremiah Flom.

A celebration of life will be held on May 13, 2023. Details to follow.