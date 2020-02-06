New massage therapy business brings eastern-style healing to West Grand

Winter weather at 7,000 feet can be hard on skin. And winter activities both work and play – can wreak havoc on bodies.



Last October, Nathana Janca opened massage therapy business, Lavender Moon, in Kremmling to help keep high country bodies healthy. She incorporates specific essential oils and muscle spot treatments to target the concerns of high altitude living.



“My specialty focus is moving energy in the body while addressing the needs of the individual client,” Nathana said. “I’m excited to add the milk and honey massage, using Cuccio Naturals massage creme, to my list of services, as a client can receive the benefits of massage and intense skin hydration in one service.”



Nathana noted that skin is the human body’s largest organ, and is the body’s first line of defense against external aggressors.



“I was drawn to massage and skincare as I enjoy working with clients one-on-one, and tuning in to their ailments and desired results.



I recognize the active lifestyle that clients lead, and believe offering my services to the community will bring harmony to their body and mind,” she said.



Nathana is expanding Lavender Moon’s services to include a 90-minute service that incorporates a facial treatment inclusive with full body massage, and a 90-minute full-body scrub and massage to focus on exfoliation, hydration and skin strengthening.



Originally from north-west Montana, Nathana and her husband moved to Grand County in 2010. Last year, Nathana was contacted by another local massage therapist about offering services to the Kremmling community after observing a growing interest and need for bodywork in the West Grand community.

Nathana has travelled extensively through India, Thailand and Europe, where she studied various bodywork modalities and experienced different spa cultures. Clients will see these various styles integrated into Nathana’s body restoration practices.



To learn more about Lavender Moon, Nathana’s offerings and

to schedule an appointment, visit LavenderMoonSpa.com or call 713-775-0866.