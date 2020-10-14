NORTHWEST COLORADO HEALTH TO DISCONTINUE HOME HEALTH AND HOSPICE SERVICES IN GRAND COUNTY

Northwest Colorado Health announced today that they have given the State of Colorado 30 days’ notice to discontinue Home Health and Hospice Services in Grand County. The final day of service will be November 13, 2020. The change comes as a result of staffing shortages related to the agency’s difficulty recruiting and retaining nursing staff for the program.

Northwest Colorado Health started providing Home Health and Hospice services in Grand County in 2016. “It is with a heavy heart that we announce our decision to discontinue Home Health and Hospice Services in Grand County”, said Stephanie Einfeld, CEO. “This is absolutely the last outcome we wanted to see. But we have been actively trying to hire staff since May of 2020 without any results. Recruitment of nursing staff in Grand County has been a struggle. We have done everything we can think of, but at this time, we do not have the personnel resources to be able to safely provide this service in Grand County. It saddens us to leave this community we have grown to love so much.”

“One of our agency values is that We deliver only the highest quality programs and services,” said Larry Jenkins, President of the Board of Directors. “We are truly thankful for all of the efforts our staff have put in to making our current model work. At this point, we are not comfortable with the level of care we are able to provide with limited staffing traveling from neighboring counties, particularly as we head into the winter months.”

“We are really hopeful that Home Health and Hospice Services will find a permanent home with a Grand County based medical provider,” said Stephanie Einfeld, CEO. “Residents in Grand County deserve to have access to services that allow them to age in place”.

Grand County Commissioners had not been made aware of the discontinuation of services at the time of the press release.

Effective immediately, the agency will not take new referrals for Home Health or Hospice services. The agency is committed to developing a transition plan for patients currently on services. For more information contact Suzi Mariano, Senior Director of Marketing and Development, 970-871-7631 [email protected]