Kremmling Chamber Business of the Month

1) Please list some brief info about Northwest.

Our mission is to provide our customers high quality building materials and ranch supplies at a competitive price, coupled with superior customer service. We strive to foster a positive environment for our customers and team members alike. We are committed to supporting the communities

that we serve and reside.

2) Please give a little history of Northwest.

Northwest Ranch Supply was founded in 1992 by Tim and Tami Menhennett in Kremmling, Colorado. Starting with an empty lumberyard and a dream, we were able to join Do-It Best Corp. and continue to grow our business and product offerings into what you see today. At Northwest Ranch Supply, we know we are in a partnership with our customers which is why we are continually striving to provide them with the best products and service available. Being in a small town, we are always looking for customer input on how we can improve as a business and better serve our customers. Our product offerings include: lumber and building materials, windows, doors, hardware, paint, plumbing, electrical, tack, feed, farm & ranch, and much more.

3)What new things are happening at Northwest?

We recently completed our new design center for kitchen & bath design. This is in addition to our existing home decor design center that boasts samples of doors, windows, flooring, decking, siding and roofing. We are always excited to show new customers what we have to offer at big city prices!

4) Tell us something we might not know about Northwest.

In 2016, the store received a complete modern remodel. Overall, these improvements gained more than 100 linear feet of shelf space. This helped us improve the selection of products offered and helped us to be able to stock larger quantities of items. We hope the customers appreciate the remodel, and we always like to remind them that WE DO HAVE AN UPSTAIRS AS WELL! If they are looking for something they can’t find…..just ask an associate to help you. Chances are we have just what they are looking for!

5) Tell us what your favorite part of doing business in Kremmling is.

Nothing beats small town culture, and that is definitely our favorite part about being part of Kremmling. The customer relationships we have are not just business related. Those relationships become real, and they truly are friends rather than customers. The most recent East Troublesome Fire really brought that fact to life. Our hearts were breaking for all of our friends that lost businesses and houses in the East Troublesome Fire. We reached out right away to make sure everyone was safe and did a small part in helping with relief by donating

$5,000 to the Grand Foundation.

6) Tell us what you all do, when not working at Northwest.

Most of our employees can be found volunteering at community events while not at work. Others are very active outdoor enthusiasts, and can be found on local trails and lakes or hunting when not at work.

The public can virtually tour all three of our retail spaces here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=MkUDNXsVZnY

Home Decor Center – https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xy4JcHKG2o9

Northwest Retail Store – https://my.matterport.com/show/?m= RueyLAkj6b8