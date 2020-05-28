Office services and more at your library

by Tess Riley,

Library Services Specialist

photo by Mike Wilson | Carson Culbreath takes advantage of the Kremmling Library office and computer services, assisted by Mrs. Emily Pedersen, Librarian. GCLD is now offering limited computer use and office services (copying, faxing, scanning) by appointment only. Appointment slots for computer use are one hour long and are offered on a limited basis in order to ensure social distancing and allow for additional cleaning and disinfecting. Appointments must be scheduled in advance by calling your preferred library branch. 970-724-9228 is the number to call to schedule at the Kremmling Library. Learn more at www.gcld.org/covid-19-info.





Grand County Library District (GCLD) is pleased to announce that computers and office services are now available at all GCLD libraries. We are currently accepting appointments for one-hour computer sessions (one per person per week), as well as shorter appointments for patrons who wish to use the copier, fax machine, or scanner. Please call your local branch to schedule an appointment.



To keep everyone as safe as possible, we are requiring patrons to wear masks for the duration of the time while in the library. We also recommend that you bring your own headphones if you need them.



Library staff is disinfecting keyboards and mice between each user in accordance with recommended health guidelines. All faxing, scanning, and copying will be done for you by a staff member. Librarians must maintain a distance of six feet from patrons, which may limit the amount of computer assistance they can provide. Your safety is our number one priority.



Please be aware that the library stacks are not yet open for browsing, and study rooms are still closed, so your appointment gives you access to computer or office services only. However, curbside pick-up of local materials is still available at all five of our locations. Simply call your nearest branch and our staff will be delighted to fill your requests and have them ready for you to pick up during drive thru or curbside hours.



In addition to office services, GCLD has other resources that you may find helpful as you navigate these challenging times:

Beginning June 11, GCLD will be offering free online Career Coaching Classes. Students will learn to build a resume, identify job options, and sharpen your interview skills. Each student will also receive two one-on-one sessions tailored to your specific needs. Registration is required and space is limited, so visit www.gcld.org and select the “Programs” tab to sign up.

Career Online High School (COHS) is an accredited high school diploma program offered free of charge by GCLD in partnership with Colorado State Library. Grand County residents 19 years old or older are eligible to apply. For more information, visit www.gcld.org, select the “eBooks and Learning Tools” tab, and scroll down to “Career Online High School”.

Free Wi-Fi is available from the parking lots of all five GCLD branches. Our Wi-Fi is now accessible 24/7 to better serve our patrons while library services are limited.

Other helpful resources

Work In Grand offers local job postings and candidate profiles. Visit www.workingrand.com for more information.

Colorado Workforce Center offers career counseling, resume assistance, and information. Call 970-887-1857.

Unemployment assistance is available at www.colorado.gov or call 970- 668-5360.



GCLD’s current office service fees

• Computer Use: FREE

• Wi-Fi: FREE

• Black & White Copies/Prints: $0.25 per side

• Color Copies/Prints: $1.00 per side

• Scanning: $0.50 per side

• Faxing: $1.00 per page (cover sheet free)

Branch Contact Information: Fraser Valley Library: 970-726-5689 or [email protected]

• Granby Library: 970-887-2149 or [email protected]

• Hot Sulphur Springs Library: 970-725-3942 or [email protected]

• Juniper Library @ Grand Lake: 970- 627-8353 or [email protected]

• Kremmling Library: 970-724-9228 or [email protected]

• GCLD website: www.gcld.org