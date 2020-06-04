Open for a bite

by Anastasia Button and Marissa Lorenz

Kremmling restaurants opened their doors to in-person dining last week, following an easement of the State’s governing health orders.



Operating procedures have been adapted to meet ongoing requirements that limit indoor seating to 50 percent capacity and continue to specify increased hygiene and sanitation practices. Some restaurants have already expanded their outdoor seating in order to serve more patrons, and most will continue to adapt their outdoor capacity, given the Town of Kremmling’s recent resolution providing means to do so.

In the meantime, local eateries are open and ready for business!



Kremmling Mercantile,

Deli – Monday-Sunday, 9am-7pm. Sandwiches, fried chicken and hot selections available.

Call ahead for pizza orders. No delivery. (970)724-8979



Kum & Go – Monday-Sunday, 24hrs. Pizzas, lunch sandwiches, and donuts (no hotdogs & taquitos). Pick up in store.



9 & 40 Diner – Wednesday, Thursday & Sunday, 7am-4pm; Friday & Saturday, 7am-7pm. Outside seating, back of building. For takeout, call or order at the window. (970) 724-1158



Big Shooters – open Monday-Thursday, 7am-4:30pm; Friday-Sunday, 7am – 8pm (walk ups

for all frozen things– ice-cream cones, shakes, smoothies). Takeout at drive-through window. Can order indoors and wait outside. Options for outside seating.

photo by Mike Wilson | Kristy Thurow and Amber Thurow stop to enjoy Big Shooters barista crafted drinks by Elizabeth Peppard and Ryan Tripiccio.





Dean’s West – open Wednesday-Sunday, 11am-10pm. Dine-in service available with inside or outside seating. Distillery and Brew available to purchase during open hours. No delivery at this time. For takeout, call ahead. (970) 724-9219

photo by Mike Wilson | The Dean West gains a great reputation as the brew pub and local hard spirit producer. Erik and Bonita Vermulen of Dillon are just sitting down to enjoy their hand crafted brews, while also taking home a bottle of unique Kremmling produced vodka.





Grand Old West – Monday-Sunday, 11am- 9pm. Serving alcohol. Inside seating – 50% capacity. For takeaway, call ahead. (970) 724-9601

photo by Mike Wilson | Chuck and Sharon Cesar enjoy a meal at the Grand Old West.





Los Amigos – Monday-Sunday, 11am – 9pm. Beer is available, closed cap sales. Now serving pizzas. Outside seating with great shade. For takeout, order by phone or at the window. (970) 724-9243



Moose Cafe – open Monday-Sunday, 6am-2pm. 50% seating available inside & outside. If ordering takeout, calling ahead is preferred. (970) 724-9987



Mt. Dragon Chinese & Sushi – Tuesday-Sunday, 11am-9pm. Closed Monday. For takeout, call or order online. (970) 724-1228 or www. MtDragonChineseSushi.com



Subway – Monday-Saturday, 10am-8pm. Indoor seating at 50% capacity. No outdoor seating. For takeaway, call or order online. (970) 724-9578 or www.Order.subway.com



Dean Public House, Hot Sulphur Springs Closed until restrictions are lifted to permit public house eating.

Parshall Inn – Sunday-Thursday, 11am-8pm; Friday & Saturday, 11am-12am. Takeout only. (970)725-3476



Rocky Mountain Outfitters & The Bait Shop Grill, Hot Sulphur Springs – Monday-Saturday,

7am-8pm; Sunday, 7am-2pm. Outdoor seating is available. No delivery. Order onsite or by phone for takeaway. (970) 725-3927