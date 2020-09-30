Outbreak at Assisted Living Facility in Kremmling

GRAND COUNTY, CO – On September 30, 2020, Grand County Public Health (GCPH) and Middle Park Health (MPH) were made aware of multiple confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff of Cliffview Assisted Living Facility in Kremmling, CO. There are currently nine (9) confirmed positive cases with a few tests still pending.



This potentially devastating circumstance is considered an ‘outbreak’ in Grand County. An outbreak is reported to the state when two or more confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 are identified in a facility or (non-household) group with onset in a 14-day period. GCPH, MPH and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will continue to monitor the outbreak, identify needs, and provide support as rapidly and sensitively as possible. MPH wants to assure our community we are taking action to ensure the safety of our team members, community and residents and prevent the spread of the virus.



Grand County Public Health has begun the case investigation process and will be in contact with anyone identified as a close contact with positive. To respect those involved, no additional information will be provided today.



“Public Health has prepared for the possibility of an outbreak happening in congregate care settings, and we have provided clear guidance for facilities in responding and controlling the spread of illness,” Grand County Public Health Director Brene Belew-LaDue said. “We are working closely with the facilities now to care for residents and staff.”



In order to prevent further cases or outbreaks of COVID-19, it is critical that all members of our community take the necessary

precautions list below:

● Wear face coverings in public areas

● Limit gatherings to small groups, do not congregate

● Anyone showing signs or symptoms of being sick must stay home

● Employers conduct symptom screenings of all employees daily

● Limit, where possible, all high and medium risk interactions

● Practice good personal hygiene (wash hands frequently, cover coughs, do not touch your face)

● Protect our vulnerable populations like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions

● Maintain 6-foot distancing from others

● Increase ventilation as much as possible in all facilities

● Frequent sanitation of high touch surfaces

● Use cleaning and sanitizing products that meet EPA standards and CDC requirements

It is important to remember that it is every individual’s personal and professional responsibility to make the right decisions and hold each other to the safest standards possible. Please continue to take preventative measures to protect yourself and others.