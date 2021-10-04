Patricia Ann Lynd

Patricia (Pat) Ann Lynd of Kremmling, Colorado passed away at her home in Cliffview Assisted Living on September 6, 2021 at the age of 86.



Pat is predeceased by her parents Myrtle Iona Ames Hulvey and Wesley Earl Hulvey, brothers Duane Hulvey and Lyle Hulvey, her sister Blanche Whaley, her husband Alden W. Lynd, and her son Daniel Lee Lynd.



Pat is survived by her sister Jane Babcock and her son Kelly G. (and Debra) Lynd of Montrose, Colorado; grandchildren Michael (and Kari) Lynd of Kalispell, Montana; April Lynd of Greeley, Colorado; Christopher (and Leilani) Lynd of Kalispell, Montana: Kristine (and Bill) Parrish of Lake City, Florida: 1 great granddaughter Lily Parrish, and multiple nieces and nephews.



Pat was born in Phippsburg, Colorado on February 3, 1935. She attended school in many states, including Colorado, California, Wyoming, South Dakota and Idaho Springs, Colorado through grade 9. She married Alden W. Lynd in 1952 at the Nazarene Church in Denver, Colorado.



Pat and Alden lived in Thornton from 1959 to 1984 when Pat and Alden moved to Hill City, Kansas to be close to Alden’s family.



They moved back to Kremmling Colorado in 1998 to be closer to their sons and their grandchildren.

Pat’s life was her family, her church and helping others. She was a member of the Nazarene Church and later the First Southern Baptist Church. Pat loved to sing, taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School. She spent some time working at a preschool as an aide.



Funeral services will be held at Olinger Highland Memorial Gardens and Cemetary, 10201 North Grant St, Thornton, Colorado on September 24, 2021 at 1 p.m.