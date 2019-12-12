Peggy Irene Hinman Toft

6/7/1934 – 12/8/2019

Life can take us in many directions and Peg followed her path until it came to an end on December 8, 2019. Peg was born on June 7, 1934, in Kremmling, Colorado to Mike and Winona Hinman. She grew up alongside her older brother Rod and younger sister Penny on the family ranch. The Hinman family raised award-winning Hereford cattle, taking them to livestock shows across the country, including Chicago, Denver, and Phoenix. She was a true cattlewoman and could rope with the best of them, and the first female jockey in parimutuel horse racing in Colorado.

Peg had a deep sense of service rooted in her love for her hometown, her state, and her country. She served as the mayor of Kremmling for 16 years from 1986 to 2002. Among many of her accomplishments, she was most proud of the creation of Ceriani Park, protecting Kremmling’s water rights, and the completion of the Cliffview Assisted Living Center. Peg was a member of the Colorado Rural Development Council for 10 years and involved with the Colorado River Water District for 31 years. She was also involved with the Middle Park Stockgrowers and the Middle Park Cowbelles and was secretary of the Middle Park Roping Club for years.

She loved the Middle Park Fair & Rodeo. She never missed one in her 85 years and participated in one form or another for eighty-one of them. She was a 4-H leader for years and taught many kids how to ride, care for horses, and show livestock. She was the announcer for the 4-H livestock show for 30 plus years, served on the fair board, and was instrumental in launching the fair’s Junior Livestock Sale and the Buyers Appreciation party. At the age of 80, she was on the planning committee for the 100th Middle Park Fair, making sure everything was perfect. Fittingly, she was the Middle Park Fair Citizen of the Year in 1992 and Pioneer of the Year in 2009.

Peg was a successful businesswoman and entrepreneur. She owned the Parson Ranch with her husband Pete Toft. They later opened the Kremmling Club Pool Hall in 1965. She went on to open and run The Wagon restaurant for 25 years and Kremmling Package Liquor for 5 years.

She was an avid sportswoman. She enjoyed chasing around the little white ball, winning several amateur golf tournaments including the Reno Amateur, the Pac Am in Bend, Oregon, and the Mesquite Am in Mesquite, Nevada. She loved to fish. She was the first one out in the spring and the last one out before the ice froze. Anyone who fished with her knows she was the first to catch the limit and the last to let you forget it. And she was an enthusiastic hunter, tracking big bull elk and bucks all over western Colorado. Later in life, she enjoyed working on her “sticks,” as she called them, and her woodworking pieces won many purple and blue ribbons at the county fair. Many family members and friends have one or two of her works in their home.

She loved traveling and was known for going and doing whatever she wanted. Most of her trips involved at least one stop at a casino as she loved to play cards. She was known to travel near and far to cast a line, chasing trout in Colorado, marlin in Mexico and pike in Saskatchewan. When she was home, her door was never locked. Anyone could – and most did – walk in and visit. You were always welcome, even when you showed up unannounced.

She didn’t enjoy the four walls of a church but was very religious and spiritual as she saw God’s love and beauty every time she looked out the window or was outside doing things she loved.



Peg was devoted to her family. She considered her three daughters and her son her greatest accomplishments and she loved them intensely along with her 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandkids.

She is survived by her life partner Chelle Marquardt; children Pam Buerger (Jim), Pat Pryor (Terry), Paula Noonan, and Porter Toft (Erin); grandchildren Grover Pryor (Sara), Clovis Pryor (Sunshine), Cole Buerger (Mitchell), Tyler Pryor, Clay Buerger (Ashley), Jessi Payne (Dan), Gusti Buerger, Genni Noonan, Trey Toft, Mesa Toft, Cord Toft; great-grandchildren Landon & Elly Payne, Ryder and Rayne Pryor, Jaylin Noonan, and Jameson Buerger.

Peg was predeceased by husband Pete Toft, brother Rod Hinman, and sister Penny Corman.

Memorial services for Peg will be held June 6, 2020, in Kremmling, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to:

The Peg Toft Memorial Scholarship Fund

108 S. 2nd Street, Box 537

Kremmling, CO 80459

Cards and well wishes can be sent to:

452 Lewis Street

Grand Junction, Colorado 81504