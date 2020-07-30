Public Health mends Public Health Order

On July 22, Grand County Public Health (GCPH) issued an Amendment to the June 26, 2020 Standing Public Health Order Related to COVID-19 Pandemic Best Practice and Activity Specific Protective Measures .

In this amendment the following are addressed:

Event sizes shall be decreased to the lower of 50% capacity or a maximum of 50 persons at Indoor Events and 125 persons

at Outdoor Events with rigorous prevention measures in place. These maximum numbers represent the maximum allowable per venue unless Grand County Public Health approves a plan for multiple control areas within a venue. Grand County Recreation Playbook