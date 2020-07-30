Public Health mends Public Health Order

On July 22, Grand County Public Health (GCPH) issued an Amendment to the June 26, 2020 Standing Public Health Order Related to COVID-19 Pandemic Best Practice and Activity Specific Protective Measures .
In this amendment the following are addressed:
- Event sizes shall be decreased to the lower of 50% capacity or a maximum of 50 persons at Indoor Events and 125 persons
at Outdoor Events with rigorous prevention measures in place. These maximum numbers represent the maximum allowable per venue unless Grand County Public Health approves a plan for multiple control areas within a venue. Grand County Recreation Playbook
- Following Colorado Executive order D 2020 138 (as amended July 16th), several references to mask and cloth face coverings have been amended in Grand County PH Playbooks to update mask usage to match the state requirements.
- These amendments were made in light of the “High Disease Activity” in Grand County. Grand County Commissioners and the Grand County Public Health Director received a letter from the State requesting a mitigation plan with the intent of reducing the transmission of COVID-19. The measures outlined above are being instituted as part of that plan. This Amendment Authorization Order will become effective immediately, and will remain in effect until the expiration of the June 26, 2020 Standing Public Health Order.
To report violations of this Order or others, please visit co.grand.co.us/violation or call 970-364-3811.