Resources for a fun and safe Fourth of July

by Tess Riley,

GCLD Library Services Specialist



Celebrating holidays while practicing social distancing is tough. But, where there’s a will, there’s a way! While this Fourth of July will certainly be different from years past, that doesn’t mean you and your family can’t find ways to have fun. Grand County Library District (GCLD) has resources that will help you celebrate safely while still enjoying the holiday.



No Fourth of July would be complete without a cookout, and GCLD has plenty of cookbooks with mouthwatering outdoor recipes. For starters, check out Master of the Grill, Cooking on a Stick: Campfire Recipes for Kids, and A Taste of Cowboy: Ranch Recipes and Tales from the Trail.

After filling up on burgers, a hike is a great way to burn up those extra calories. Your library has lots of great resources for hikers, including Hiking Grand County, Colorado,



The Backpacker’s Handbook, and even a collection of National Geographic fold-out maps for trails all over Colorado. If you’re ready to venture a little farther from home, check out our great camping resources like Colorado Camping, The Great Outdoors: A User’s Guide, and The Beginners Guide to Camping: A How-To Video for Campers Who’ve Never Camped Before.



And, don’t forget that your GCLD library card also gives you access to a Colorado State Park pass. Each branch has two passes that can be checked out for a week. Your pass gives you free admission to all of Colorado’s beautiful state parks.



For the fishermen in your family, take a look at A Fly Fishing Guide to Rocky Mountain National Park, Fly-Fishing the Rocky Mountain Backcountry, and Colorado’s Best Fly Fishing: Flies, Access, and Guides’ Advice for the State’s Premier Rivers.

If you’re into mountain biking, try Mastering Mountain Bike Skills or Mountain Biking Colorado.



For the youngsters in your family, your library has lots of great books to keep them entertained. Learn about bugs, wild animals, and other creatures living in your own backyard. Check out Ultimate Bug-opedia, National Geographic Wild Animal Atlas, The Bee Book, and Can You Hear the Trees Talking?



Why not learn knot-tying with My First Book of Knots? How about bird-watching with Look up! Bird-Watching in Your Own Backyard or The Big Book of Birds?

For all-around fun ideas the whole family will enjoy, try Great Things to Do Outside: 365 Awesome Outdoor Activities and Backyard Adventure: Get Messy, Get Wet, Build Cool Things, and Have Tons of Wild Fun!



And, finally, if your idea of fun is lying in the shade with a good book or watching a great movie with a bowl of popcorn, your local library is brimming with titles you’ll enjoy. Sign in to www.gcld.org to browse all the wonderful free resources available at your local library.



GCLD wishes you and your family a happy, healthy, and safe Fourth of July. Enjoy!