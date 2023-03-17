January 27, 1951 – February 22, 2023

Robert Michael Alvarez was born on January 27, 1951, in St. Francis, Kansas to Robert Adolph Alvarez and Shirley Maxine Alvarez. Robert attended high school in Erie, Colorado. Following high school, Robert, following in his father’s footsteps, began his career as an industrial electrician. Robert enjoyed the travel and working in challenging situations. His favorite projects were building power plants and substations. He also worked in the oil and gas fields of Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Nebraska, and North Dakota during the “Bakken Boomtown” days.

Robert loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and camping. Robert identified as being a “Cowboy” and loved his cowboy boots and hats. He loved to cook and was a connoisseur of food in his own way.

He had many friends, old and new, near and far. Everywhere he went, he made friends. Many of his friends were family to him. If you were in his circle, you realized he was a character and “walked a wide path” as he would say. He loved the color of a good V.O. and Coke and how the ice would clink in a glass. Riding his Harley at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota last summer was a dream come true for Robert. He would often say “Ride fast and take chances.”

Everywhere Robert went on an adventure, he had his eye out for pieces of art, jewelry, or furniture. He had a knack for home design and loved to haggle at consignment and antique shops.

Family was deeply loved and always important to Robert. His biggest heartache was losing his son Robert Alvarez III in 2019. He would go out of his way to attend celebrations, sporting events, and camping trips. He enjoyed a good family poker game. Robert died peacefully surrounded in love by his wife and family.

Robert is survived by his wife Patti, daughter, Amber Alvarez (Hooper), grandsons Ryan and Rylie and granddaughter Tiffany (Luca) Hurlock, stepdaughters Kelli and Katy Summers, stepmother Elaine Alvarez, siblings are sisters, Toni (Angelo) DiLullo and Shirlene Alvarez White, brothers Joe Alvarez and Glenn (Sophia) Alvarez and numerous uncles, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, godchild, and cousins. He is proceeded in death by his parents Robert Adolph and Shirley Alvarez and his son Robert Michael Alvarez III.