Robert Michael Wilson Feb. 15, 1951 – Feb. 6, 2021

Robert Michael Wilson (Mike), 69, from Kremmling, Colorado, passed peacefully Saturday, February 6, 2021, during his first powder

run of the day at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. The Arapahoe Basin Ski Patrol and medical by-standers are credited with heroic attempts

to save him. The Wilson family is deeply grateful for their efforts.



Mike was born to Lu Lynn and Robert Wilson, at Denver General Hospital (now Denver Health), February 15, 1951. Raised in Denver among a loving family, Mike graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and went on to Colorado State University where he graduated with a BS in Chemistry. An attestation to his love for serving people and teaching, Mike then joined the Peace Corps and worked in Sierra Leone, Africa for two years.



He began his high school teaching career in 1979 where he found his calling in the Sciences and Math. Always seeking to improve his skills as an educator, he subsequently obtained his MS in Chemistry from Colorado University. He continued to seek educational opportunities throughout his life, nearly constantly acquiring more continuing education credits.



Mike’s gentle intelligence was reflected in his deep love for science, education, photography, and his affection for his high-country community. He was passionate about the students of West Grand High School where he taught for 37 years. His students and all their accomplishments were his pride and joy.



Over his career at West Grand, he was involved in athletics, student clubs, cultural outreach, and memorable student outings. He was central to building the school’s successful science and math programs and responsible for establishing the West Grand High School Observatory. The observatory remains a legacy and a tribute to his love of sharing the wonder of science with all.



West Grand School District captured his teaching spirit best with, “Nobody cared more for the kids in West Grand than did Mike… Mike was ‘that teacher’ for so many, as he impacted several generations of Mustangs. Mike truly cared about his students. He gave them his time and lots of it. Mike could be found anywhere a West Grand event took place, taking amazing pictures and capturing the moments.”



Although Mike formally retired from teaching in 2018, he remained active at West Grand High, helping, volunteering, and photographing many events. As a photojournalist for the Grand Gazette, he reveled in the opportunity to document, photograph, and honor the beautiful vitality of his community. His lens captured an enormous range of events, including state send-offs, 4-H shows, county fairs, and student sporting events. He also loved to find photographic moments in wildlife, landscapes, and the wonder of the high country, sharing many of these images in photographic competitions.



A life-long skier, fly fisherman, avid outdoorsman, cyclist, and photographer, Mike lived his life well. With a sharp intellect, a kind heart, and a knack for seeing the good in people, Mike lived a quiet life firmly rooted in his beloved Kremmling.



Mike was beloved by his family and friends. He is survived by his sisters Cathy Wilson-O’Donnell and Becky Wilson; brothers Ned Wilson, Sean Meyerhoffer, and Eric Meyerhoffer; nephews Blake O’Donnell, Tyler O’Donnell, Casey O’Donnell, and Andrew Wilson;

his nieces Jessa Nagamoto, Mika Nagamoto, MacKenzie Gress, and Julie Hair; grandnephews Cyrus Hair, Zach Hair and Colt Gress; grandniece Addilynn Gress; beloved in-laws Herb Nagamoto, Michael Hair, Kally Wilson, Nicole Girard, Kaitlin Heins, Liz Purcell, and Maria Wilson. He was preceded in death by his father Robert E. Wilson, his mother Lu Lynn Wilson, and brother-in-law Sean O’Donnell.



A quiet, kind, positive soul, Mike will be deeply missed. Donations can be left in his name with the Kremmling Library or given to the West Grand High School Observatory. A celebration of Mike’s life is planned for late spring or early summer

at West Grand High School.