Ron Aylor, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday February 12, 2022. He was born to George and Cleo Aylor on May 10, 1956 in Denver, CO where he lived most of his childhood.

Eventually he found his home in Kremmling, Colorado, where he loved being in the mountains and exploring the outdoors. He spent much of his spare time enjoying snowmobiling, ATVing, hiking, fishing and camping. After retiring from Grand County Road and Bridge in October of 2020 Ron and wife, Deanna, moved to Kirby, WY to seek new adventures and enjoy life together.

Ron is survived by his wife of 21 years, Deanna, 3 step-children Mike(Torrington, WY), Robbie (Bakersfield, CA), and JoAnna (Paul)(Kremmling,CO), 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, 2 sisters(Terri and Jill), and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister (Martha) a brother(George) and sister-in-law (Nita).

A celebration of life will be held this summer in Kremmling, Co. Date to be determined.