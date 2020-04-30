Safer-at-Home compliance in Grand County

On Monday, April 27, Grand County Public Health issued a public health order, Implementing the COVID-19 Mitigation and Suppression Plan to provide the community with guidance for moving through the fluctuating phases of the COVID-19 epidemic in a safe and efficient manner. The order aligns with the State’s current Safer-at-Home Orders. The order is applicable in all areas of Grand County and is in effect until further notice.

The order directs any business, public or private gathering, or organized recreation that intends to open or take place while the Governor’s and CDPHE’s COVID-19 ‘Safer at Home’ and other state and local public health orders remain in place to also comply with the Grand County COVID-19 Mitigation and Suppression Plan.”

Compliance includes:

• Businesses, employers and sole proprietors shall comply with business requirements, best practices and guidance established by GCPH and the CDPHE. Guidance documents can be found on the Grand County website at co.grand.co.us/saferathome.

• Businesses, employers and sole proprietors shall submit a Compliance Verification Form through Grand County Public Health and display approved acceptance documentation prior to opening and receiving customers. The COVID-19 Compliance Verification Form can be found on the Grand County website at co.grand.co.us/saferathome.

• Any business, public or private gathering, or organized recreation that is not in compliance with this and other applicable State and local public health orders shall cease operation or activity.

It continues to read, “Grand County has been doing a great job following the Stay-at-Home order, and now we must follow the Safer at Home order. The virus is still present in Colorado and can re-surge at any time. Everyone needs to do their part for themselves, their loved ones, and our community. We have a responsibility to ourselves and to each other to protect our state and our community.”

The order is subject to enforcement by all Grand County law enforcement.

Business-specific compliance

The following is a highlight of the guidelines for various types of business. The entire Safer-at-Home order from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is a 34-page document. Guidelines and mandates are outlined in detail. Businesses should familiarize themselves with their specific requirements.

The following businesses remain closed to anything but take-out or delivery services:

Restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, and other similar places of public accommodation offering food or beverage for on-premises consumption

Bars, taverns, brew pubs, breweries, microbreweries, distillery pubs, wineries, tasting rooms, special licensees, clubs, and other places of public accommodation offering alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption

Cigar bars

Public Gyms

Movie and performance theaters, opera houses, concert halls, and music halls

Casinos

Horse tracks and simulcast facilities, also known as off-track betting facilities

All Critical Businesses and Critical Government Functions may continue to operate. Critical Businesses must comply with Social Distancing Requirements at all times, adopt work from home or tele-work policies for any operations that can be done remotely, and implement other strategies, such as staggered schedules or re-designing workplaces, to create more distance between workers unless doing so would make it impossible to carry out critical functions. Critical

All Non-Critical Retail may operate and offer goods through delivery, curbside service or any other manner allowing for strict compliance with mandatory social distancing requirements.

All Field Services, including real estate, may resume operations, in accordance with the requirements of the Order. Real Estate includes in-person real estate showings and marketing services which must adhere to Social Distancing Requirements with cleaning and disinfection between each showing, but may not hold open houses.

Voluntary or Elective Surgeries Or Procedures, in certain limited healthcare settings may resume if done in accordance with the requirements.

May 1, Non-Critical Retail and limited Personal Services may resume in-person services if they meet the requirements.

May 4, 2020, Non-Critical Office-Based Businesses operating in an office and not a production environment, as defined in Section III below, may allow up to 50 percent of their employees to conduct in-person work that takes place outside a private residence in accordance with the requirements.

Resources

For questions regarding Grand County’s COVID-19 response, please contact the Grand County Joint Information Center at 970-725-3803 or email [email protected]. The complete order and compliance guidelines for the State of Colorado can be found at https://covid19.colorado.gov/safer-at-home. For questions regarding the state’s Safer at Home order, visit covid19.colorado.gov/safer-at-home-faq.