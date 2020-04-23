Safer-at-Home Explained

The Grand County Emergency Operations Center provided explanation this week about the most recent plans and recommendations expected for Colorado in response to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic.



They stated, onn April 27, the state will be moving into the “Safer at Home” phase. During this phase Coloradans will no longer be ordered to stay home, but are still strongly encouraged to do so. The Grand County COVID-19 Incident Management Team (IMT) is still developing the plan for the reopening phase in Grand County. Nursing Homes and Congregate Care Facilities will need to abide by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s amended order requiring the submission of a COVID-19 prevention and response plan by May 1, 2020. Higher Education and K-12 schools will remain closed. Other businesses and services will be provided strict precautionary measures defined by GCPH. Our Team will be providing those guidelines tomorrow.

Please continue taking the appropriate precautions to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Stay at home unless it is critical to conduct a necessary activity. If you must leave your home, wear a face covering and maintain a minimum of six feet between you and others. Workers at essential businesses, including retail food operators, must wear medical or non-medical face coverings while at work and gloves when in contact with customers or goods. Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.



Counties have the ability to continue their own restrictions, however, as long as they areat least as stringent as those of the State. Grand County, for example, has put in place more limiting restrictions on lodging and short-term rentals in an effort to safeguard the community and its resources. The EOC and Public Health are still discussing what an easing of restrictions may mean to such businesses as lodging, hair salons, and massage.