Schroetlin elected to help lead Sheriffs’ Association

This past week Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin was honored to attend the Western States Sheriffs’ Association (WSSA) annual conference in Reno, Nevada. Sheriff Schroetlin was elected by his peers and sworn in as the new WSSA Vice President for 2021 after previously serving other positions on the WSSA Executive Board.



Sheriff Schroetlin stated, “I am deeply humbled and grateful for this opportunity to serve both my community in beautiful Grand County, Colorado as well as represent my fellow Sheriffs and counties across the Western States.”



The mission of the Western States Sheriffs’ Association was established in 1993 and represents the 17 western states. The WSSA mission is to assist Sheriffs and their offices with federal and state legislative issues, strengthen the relationship with our federal land management agencies, address policy and procedural matters, develop guidelines to promote uniformity in matters that are important to Sheriffs of the western United States and to work together to keep the office of the Sheriff strong.



The purple shirts worn by the Sheriffs represent the Man Up Crusade which is a nonprofit organization designed to bring awareness to the issue of domestic violence and encourages the community to take a stand against it to break the cycle.



Conference-goers wear purple during one day of meetings each year, explains Schroetlin, watch awareness videos and more to maintain and build knowledge and skill around an issue that is encountered in all communities and all law enforcement officers.