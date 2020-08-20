Second homeowners in Grand County should respond to censuses

Second homeowners must respond s to the census (counting 0 persons in the second home), so that they can be removed from the census anticipated totals for each county. That is, if Grand County has a 40% response rate for a particular county, and we receive another 40% return from second homeowners, that county would then show 80% response! It is also important these households respond, so that enumerators do not waste time knocking on doors of unoccupied homes.



How to answer the Census for a vacation home



Do you own a second home that’s not occupied the majority of the time – such as a house by a lake or a cabin in the mountains?



Then you might be confused about how to respond to the 2020 Census for that address.

Whether you choose to respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail, the answer to the question of how many people live at the second home is “zero.”



And that’s it. You’re done!



Remember, responding to the 2020 Census for your vacation paradise is just as important as it is for your main residence; fire, police and other emergency services are needed there, too!



The response deadline for the 2020 United States Census has been moved to September 30!



Census enumerators have already begun visiting households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census. This operation is known as Non-Response Follow Up (NRFU). Grand County operations are scheduled to begin in the next couple of weeks. Expect to see these enumerators in your neighborhood soon!

