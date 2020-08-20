Semi-truck crash on Highway 40 leaves one dead

Three accidents on same day

Colorado State Patrol



Press Release

On Sunday, August 16, at approximately 8:14am, troopers responded to a semi-tractor trailer rollover fatal crash on Highway 40, milepost 155. This location is approximately 20 miles east of Steamboat Springs, in Jackson County.



A white 2016 International Tractor pulling an enclosed trailer (loaded), driven by Anthony Williams, 56, out of Chico, California, was eastbound on Highway 40 near milepost 155. The tractor-trailer drove off the right side of the road and overturned.



Antony Williams had to be extricated out of the tractor and was air lifted to the Medical Center of the Rockies in Ft. Collins. The passenger Curtis Rice, 66, out of Austin, Colorado, was in the sleeper when the crash occurred. Rice had to be extricated from the sleeper. The Jackson County Coroner pronounced Rice dead at the scene.

The owner of the truck and trailer is Hendrickson Trucking out of Sacramento, CA.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol. Speed may have

been a contributing factor in the crash. The roadway was dry at the time of the crash and no adverse weather conditions were noted in the immediate area.



While on scene of the fatal crash, Troopers were notified of a motorcycle crash at Milepost 165 on Highway 40 at 12:55 hours. The motorcycle went off the right side of the road down the embankment and collided with a fence. The driver Jimmy Hunter, 60, of Granby was airlifted for injuries.



At 14:20 hours Troopers responded to a motorhome rollover crash Highway 40 milepost 161. The driver Sherry Evans (71) out of Salt Lake City UT, was transported for minor injuries. The motorhome drove off the right side of the road and rolled onto its top. The motorhome was towing a Jeep, and the Jeep did not roll.