Sheriff Schroetlin swears in new President Sheriff of Western States Sheriff’s Association

Sheriff Schroetlin swears in new President Sheriff of Wester States Sheriff’s Association

GRAND COUNTY, CO- On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Sheriff Brett Schroetlin who presided as the President Sheriff of Western States Sheriffs’ Association (WSSA) for 2022 – 2023 swore in the incoming President Sheriff, Corey Helton of Lea County, New Mexico, for 2023 – 2024 at the annual conference in Reno, Nevada. Sheriff Schroetlin will continue to serve as the Immediate Past President Sheriff on the WSSA Executive Board for the following year.

Sheriff Schroetlin reflected on his time as President Sheriff of WSSA, “It is an honor to be a Sheriff in your own community, but to represent 1,050 Sheriffs across the Western United States is truly a humbling honor. This year we have done incredible work together. I have had the privilege of representing Grand County and WSSA at our Nation’s Capital, in addition to visiting several of our western states. Strengthening our governmental affairs and supporting the important work that Sheriffs do every day is vital to our combined success. It has been an honor to represent the Western States Sheriffs’ Association and shine a positive light on Sheriffs in every county, and in every state in the West.”

Sheriff Schroetlin has been involved in law enforcement since 1992 where he began as a volunteer Explorer Scout, and then began his career working as a Park Ranger and has been a sworn Colorado Peace Officer since 1999. During his career he has served the community as an Officer / Deputy, Investigator, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Commander, and is currently in his third term as the elected Sheriff in Grand County, Colorado.

The mission of the Western States Sheriffs’ Association was established in 1993 and represents the 18 western states, with the recent addition of the state of Missouri. The WSSA mission is to assist Sheriffs and their offices with federal and state legislative issues, strengthen the relationship with our federal land management agencies, address policy and procedural matters, develop guidelines to promote uniformity in matters that are important to Sheriffs of the western United States and to work together to keep the office of the Sheriff strong.

Those interested in learning more about WSSA and membership opportunities for Sheriffs are encouraged to visit www.westernsheriffs.org.