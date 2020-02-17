Skier Death at Snow Mountain Ranch

On February 14, 2020 at 4:44 p.m., the Grand County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing Nordic skier from the YMCA of the Rockies, Snow Mountain Ranch.



The Grand County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with Grand County Search and Rescue and YMCA staff and volunteers initiated a comprehensive search of the area. At 9:30 p.m. the individual was located and pronounced deceased at the scene. The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of family.



“Our hearts go out to the skier and their family who have suffered a great loss. We have deep respect and admiration for the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, the Grand County Search and Rescue team and all those involved who have helped with this tragic situation” said Trueman Hoffmeister, Snow Mountain Ranch General Manager.