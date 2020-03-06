Suspected case of COVID-19 was not the coronavirus.

Joint Press Release: Grand County Office of Emergency Management, Grand County Public Health Department, Grand County EMS, Denver Health Winter Park Medical Center and Middle Park Health

Yesterday the Grand County Public Health Department reported a suspected case of Novel Coronavirus in Grand County. Upon further assessment and treatment of the patient, Novel Coronavirus has been ruled out as a possible diagnosis. Health care workers in close contact with this patient wore appropriate personal protective equipment; therefore the risk of possible transmission was low. There is no danger to the general public.

Middle Park Health’s affiliate, Centura Health, has put together an information sheet on myths about Coronavirus. You can see that here in this article as well as Middle Park Health’s Facebook page.

If you are sick and you suspect you are contagious with the Novel Coronavirus, please stay at home except to seek medical care and call Grand County Public Health for advice on appropriate actions. If you feel you need to seek medical care, please call the facility in which you will be seeking medical care to discuss appropriate actions first before arriving. For information on how to keep yourself safe, you can visit the Grand County Public Health Department website for more information.

Grand County OEM, Grand County Public Health Department, Grand County EMS, Denver Health Winter Park Medical Center, Middle Park Health, and other key stakeholders are working closely together to ensure we are prepared to safely care for our residents and visitors of, and to, our community.

Please visit the Office of Emergency Management’s Facebook page and/or website for information regarding the Novel Coronavirus and current updates.