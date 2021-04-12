TENNESSEE MAN CHARGED FOR KREMMLING DOLLAR GENERAL ROBBERY

KREMMLING, COLORADO – April 9th, 2021– Eric Davis, age 47, has been charged with aggravated robbery, menacing, and other charges after a warrant was issued for his arrest April 8th, 2021.

After the robbery, a jacket was picked up on the side of HWY 9 by a citizen, who later saw a notice regarding the robbery and realized that the jacket they found appeared to match the jacket that the suspect was wearing at the time of the robbery. The observant citizen then provided the jacket to Kremmling Police. The jacket was submitted to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for DNA processing, resulting in a match to Davis. In addition to other circumstantial evidence, Davis was further identified as the suspect after fingerprints found on items that the suspect touched at the scene were compared by CBI and found to match Davis. Davis will be extradited from Tennessee to face his charges in Colorado.

We are fortunate that the person who found the suspect’s jacket took initiative to turn it over to the police. This case would have been more difficult to solve without community assistance.