Testing in Grand Lake Temporarily Suspended Due to the Forecasted Storm

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. – Grand County Public Health, in cooperation with Middle Park Health and Grand Lake Fire, is suspending “drive-up” testing processes located outside of the Grand Lake Center. The Middle Park Health Family Practice Clinic located in the Grand Lake Center will remain open and patients can call providers at that location for guidance on COVID-19 and any other communicable diseases.

If you are concerned about your symptoms, please call your primary care provider for guidance. Your health care professional will work with county and state public health departments and the CDC to determine if you need to be tested for COVID-19. If you do not have a primary care physician, call your nearest healthcare facility.

With the one positive COVID-19 test result received by the County yesterday, we must increase our vigilance and follow the procedures set forth by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). This includes guidelines that may suspend “drive-up” testing sites, such as inclement weather.

The National Weather Service has forecasted a storm system moving over Colorado Wednesday night through Friday morning that will bring moderate to heavy snowfall along with wind gusts up to 45 mph. This will create hazardous travel conditions especially Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The top priority of the Grand County COVID-19 Response Team is the safety of our first responders and the community.

For specific questions regarding the Team’s response please call 970-725-3803 or email [email protected].

For a recorded message in English and Spanish regarding COVID-19, call 970-725-3755.