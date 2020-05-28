The Grand County Coroner’s Office has identified the individual who died during a

fire at the Braidwood Condo in Winter Park on April 15, 2020.

The decedent is identified as 28-year-old Andrew Barton, he was listed as a Gran

County resident.



Autopsy results found that Mr. Barton died of Acute Carbon Monoxide Toxicity.

The cause of death was accidental.



No other information is available from the Coroner’s Office.

Respectfully,

Brenda Bock, D-ABMDI

Grand County Coroner