Tracy Lemon 1969-2021

Tracy Marie Lemon, 51, of Cheyenne, WY went to be with Jesus on January 21, 2021. Tracy was born in Cleveland, OH in June of 1969.

Throughout her life, Tracy lived in multiple different places but the small town of Kremmling, nestled in the Rocky Mountains, was always her home. Tracy returned to Kremmling the summer of 2003 where she enjoyed Jeep-ing on the back country roads, boating, picking berries and saddling up for a long ride on her favorite horse, Cash. Tracy was a jack of all trades. She could fix anything you could dream up in the kitchen, spent many days remodeling homes and loved spending time working on her yard. But her most cherished job of all, was being “Mimi” to her 7 grandchildren.

In 2009, Tracy married Roger Lemon. From a previous marriage, Tracy had four children. Tracy is survived by her father Gerald Allison, mother Sandra Higgins, Mother-In-Love Teri Merworth, husband Roger Lemon, daughter Amanda Medrano and husband Marcus, daughter Jessica Edmondson, daughter Brittney Edmondson, son Ben Edmondson and grandchildren Dominic, Kaston, Rylie-Jade, Brayden, Sylas, Kamden and Emeri, sister Windy Arkon, sisters-in-love Ericka Watson, Kaylene Eldred, Terese Merworth, and brother-in-love Britt Merworth. Tracy is proceeded in death by her step-dad Bill Higgins and her grand-mother Melbeline Wilmouth.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Troublesome Horse Rescue in her honor.