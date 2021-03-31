TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO METH BUST

KREMMLING, COLORADO – March 28th, 2021 – At approximately 2330 hours, Kremmling Police Officer Bryson Hicks was on duty and in the area Highway 9 and 10th Street when he conducted a traffic stop on a White Chevy Silverado truck for a tag violation. Officer Hicks determined the occupants of the vehicle, Aaron Vanas and Cassandra Retzer-Castanon, were not licensed to drive and were exhibiting suspicious behavior while he conducted his investigation. Officer Hicks summoned a Grand County K-9 handler, Deputy Elthorp, and K-9 Milo, to assist in the roadside investigation.

A K-9 alert on the Chevy Silverado resulted in both Vanas and Retzer-Castanon being taken into custody under an investigative detention while the vehicle was searched for evidence of narcotics. During the search, officers located a total of 23.25 grams of Methamphetamine stored in the passenger compartment and in the engine compartment of the vehicle. In addition to meth, officers located 2.5 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms and several items identified as drug paraphernalia throughout the vehicle, as well as packaging for distribution.

“The Kremmling Police Department is committed to the service and protection of our community and the diligent efforts to remove and eliminate illegal narcotics from plaguing our families and children. I am proud of the work that our officers engage in daily, and this case is another example of persistent and thorough police work.”