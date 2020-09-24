Treasurer Candidates – Frank Delay

Week 1, candidates were asked: Please introduce yourself to the community in 250 words or less and explain why you are running for this position. Candidate responses are unedited.

My wife, Kristie, and I have called Grand County home since 2003 when I helped start Grand Mountain Bank. We have 2 boys who have grown up in Grand County. Will attends Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska and Ethan attends Middle Park High School. My career background is banking related with over 34 years of experience. Upon graduation from CU-Boulder with a finance degree, I worked for the US Department of Treasury as a bank examiner. I then moved to Salida, Colorado as the Chief Financial Officer for a community bank prior to serving as President of Grand Mountain Bank. After the sale of Grand Mountain Bank earlier this year, I left banking and am now working with Kristie in her real estate brokerage, NextHome Choice. I also currently serve on the non-profit boards for the Colorado Headwaters Land Trust, Middle Park Medical Foundation and Moffat Road Railroad Museum Association. I enjoy the recreational opportunities that Grand County provides including skiing, running, biking and hockey.



I want to be Grand County Treasurer because the skills and experience I bring to the job from day one will continue to build on the efficiency of this office for Grand County citizens. The Treasurer position is known as the “County’s Banker.” While my background fits this part of the position, that isn’t the whole story. The Treasurer invests the County’s funds and currently the income on those investments is 40% less than it was last year. I will focus on improving investment income with an emphasis on safety, liquidity, and yield. The Treasurer interacts with the other elected officials and department heads. I will bring an unbiased approach to collaborate with these individuals for the betterment of the County. I also want to ensure that there is transparency from the Treasurer’s office in its operations and for everyone that it serves.