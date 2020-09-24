Treasurer Candidates – Teri Tanton

Week 1, candidates were asked: Please introduce yourself to the community in 250 words or less and explain why you are running for this position. Candidate responses are unedited.

I grew up in Lakewood, CO and moved to West Palm Beach, FL for a few years where I married my soul mate and both my children were born. In 1996 when my youngest was 2 months old my husband and I decided to move back home to Colorado to raise our children and picked Grand County for its small town family values. Both of our children attended the Kremmling Preschool where I also sat on the Preschool board as their Treasurer. Both kids are graduates of the West Grand School district.



I have sat on many boards during my time here in Grand County including: The West Grand School Board for 8 years, The West Grand Community Education Foundation for 6 years and was chair to the board 2 of those years. I have also volunteered on many school related committees such as the DAC and PTA. I was the Treasurer for the Kremmling Cattle Kings Hockey League for 12 years as well.



When I first came to Kremmling, I worked for Rocky Mountain Realty Surveys as the office manager. I was responsible for all aspects of accounts payable, accounts receivable and payroll.



I have worked for Grand County for the past 18 years and 15 of those as the Deputy Treasurer and Chief Deputy Public Trustee. I have worked with all aspects of the Treasurer’s office and have a solid base and knowledge of all the statutes we are required to follow. The Treasurer’s office is a very specialized office and is highly mandated by state statues. It takes years to learn the complexity of

the state statutes, and I have spent years learning them. There is not a lot of “wiggle room” on how we apply the laws that direct our office. In short it is not a political office.



I have a lot of pride in how the Treasurer’s office has ran efficiently and honestly over the years I have worked here. Since the retirement of Christina Whitmer, I have been the appointed Treasurer and feel that it has been a very smooth transition. My goal is to maintain the high integrity our office runs on, to keep up on the automation we have implemented and to provide a high level of customer service to the citizens of Grand County.