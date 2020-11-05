Troublesome Drug Raid

by Marissa Lorenz

Steve Kotecki of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Denver Field Division, confirmed on Wednesday that they were “executing a search warrant on a large-scale indoor grow” near Kremmling that morning. The DEA, Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Grand County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) were cooperating agencies.



Witness reports indicate that multiple marked and unmarked vehicles convened on the Troublesome at around 8 o’clock Wednesday morning. Vehicles included those from the Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS, some unmarked SUVs, a grinder, and a U-Haul truck.



At about 8:15, neighbors witnessed a white male approach the scene in a Toyota Tacoma before being stopped by law enforcement, removed from the vehicle, and handcuffed. Officials in protective gear were later seen on the former Norm Swanson property, collecting large amounts of verdant plants.

Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin did not provide comment at the time, citing an ongoing investigation.

Spokesperson Kotecki indicates that no arrests have yet been made, though arrests could be pending, given the results of the investigation.

Prosecutorial jurisdiction would be determined among regional county, state, and federal district attorney offices. Potential legal ramifications–including property seizure, imprisonment, and fines–would depend on

the outcome of any legal prosecution.

County records show the property was sold for $675,000 in 2017 to William Sandidge of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Officials have not confirmed the names of the current inhabitants.