Under what circumstances will MPE de-energize power lines when wildfires threaten its infrastructure?

Under what circumstances will MPE de-energize power lines when wildfires are in close proximity?
- Mountain Parks Electric’s (MPE’s) first and foremost priority is consumer, public, fire fighter and wildlife safety.
- MPE has developed contingency plans for the William Fork Fire if it were to spread into the Fraser Valley.
- So far, MPE has not taken any lines out of service, but will do so if an immediate threat is posed to our infrastructure or Incident Command directs MPE to do so.
- If sections of our electric grid are taken out of service, MPE will restore power as quickly and safely as possible.
- MPE has numerous redundant power lines and uses them to restore power wherever possible.
NOTE: As of August 21 (10 AM), local wildfires do not pose an imminent threat to MPE’s electric grid assets