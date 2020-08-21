Under what circumstances will MPE de-energize power lines when wildfires threaten its infrastructure?

By
Grand Gazette
-
0
108
Kremmling Line Superintendent Bill Tucker and MPE crew conduct power line fire mitigation near Parshall, Colo. in 2016
Kremmling Line Superintendent Bill Tucker and MPE crew conduct power line fire mitigation near Parshall, Colo. in 2016

Under what circumstances will MPE de-energize power lines when wildfires are in close proximity? 

  • Mountain Parks Electric’s (MPE’s) first and foremost priority is consumer, public, fire fighter and wildlife safety.
  • MPE has developed contingency plans for the William Fork Fire if it were to spread into the Fraser Valley.
  • So far, MPE has not taken any lines out of service, but will do so if an immediate threat is posed to our infrastructure or Incident Command directs MPE to do so.
  • If sections of our electric grid are taken out of service, MPE will restore power as quickly and safely as possible.
  • MPE has numerous redundant power lines and uses them to restore power wherever possible.

NOTE: As of August 21 (10 AM), local wildfires do not pose an imminent threat to MPE’s electric grid assets

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here