United Business Bank announced as Chamber Business of the Month for April

by Tara Sharp

Kremmling Chamber Director



The Kremmling Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce United Business Bank as our April 2021 Business of the Month.

United Business Bank has been in Kremmling since its merger with Grand Mountain Bank in February 2020. Grand Mountain Bank had been part of the community in Grand County since 2003. United Business Bank has four locations in Grand County, including Kremmling, Granby, Fraser, and Grand Lake.



United Business Bank (UBB) is a community bank that opened its doors in 2004. UBB expanded its locations to Colorado in 2018 and currently has 11 locations in Colorado in addition to 23 other locations across California, Washington, and New Mexico.



UBB is a relationship bank offering a broad range of lending and deposit products to businesses and individuals. This includes commercial and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, construction and land loans, agriculture-related loans, and consumer loans. Deposit accounts are offered with a wide range of interest rates and terms and include checking, money market, savings, time deposits, and Individual Retirement Accounts (IRA). We are happy to offer several convenient services such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit services, banking by appointment, and several ATM locations.



The Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and a member of FDIC. The Company is traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol “BCML,” and Bauer Financial recognizes United Business Bank as a 5-Star Financial Institution.



Client Service Manager, Alison Eisenman, comments on their commitment to customer service, “Our favorite thing about doing business in Kremmling is building relationships with our local clients and interacting with

the community.”

“When not working, we enjoy all of the outdoor activities that the Kremmling area has to offer: paddleboarding, riding the ATV trails, hiking, horseback riding, and fishing, as well as supporting our local restaurants and businesses,” Eisenman says of their branch employees.



Thank you, United Business Bank, for being an outstanding business in our community.