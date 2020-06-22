Week of June 22 fishing report

Here is your Grand County fishing report for the week of 6-22-20 Williams Fork – Water capacity is 98%. Ramp hours are 6AM to 8PM. Surface temp is 56 early AM warming to 60/62 on a sunny day. There are several partially submerged large logs in the main body… keep a sharp eye out for them. The Lake Trout bite fair to good dependent on the day. The fish are moving deeper with each passing week. Look for them in 55′ to 85′. Tube jigs or rubber baits tipped with sucker meat will produce some hits. Patience key right now. Frequent moves will keep you on biting fish. Northerns are slow but can be found in the shallows in all the bays and along the rocks ledges. They’ll take about anything you throw at them with a slow to moderate retrieve. Rainbows are being caught lake wide bottom fishing with bait. The inlet is producing some fish where the river meets the lake with small spoons, spinners or flies. A few Kokanee are being caught trolling in 40′ to 50′ but trollers are mainly catching small Lake Trout. Randy H Guide – Fishing with Bernie

Grand Lake – Water temp 51, run off is slowing down. Lake trout are being caught in 25 to 50 feet of water on small plastics tipped with sucker meat. In the early morning (first light) browns and rainbows are still catching but are moving deeper by mid morning. Sam Hochevar- Fishing with Bernie

Lake Granby- 56 degrees, The lake should fill this week, run off is slowing down. Rainbows are fishing very well around the shorelines. Powerbait and worms seem to be working best. In the evenings look for risers and cast small spoons to the rise. A few browns are being caught in rocky areas very early in the morning on various minnow style baits, the night bite should be heating up in the next couple weeks. Lake trout are fishing good to excellent. 40′-80′ has been the best for us. Tube jigs, grubs and spoons tipped with sucker meat all have been working very well.

The Fishing with Bernie team has been guiding in Grand county for over 25 years. For more info please check out www.fishingwithbernie.com, https://www.facebook.com/FishingWithBernie/ or our Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/fishing_with_bernie