West Grand is set to welcome back students on Monday, Aug. 24

by Darrin Peppard

West Grand Superintendent



With a lot of pride, hard work, and the grace of our community, we are super excited to welcome our students back to school this coming week. Certainly this has been a challenging several months but the West Grand family has made our way through it to get to this point. Whether parents have chosen online or face to face instruction, we know kids will have a positive experience this year.



The West Grand plan for responding, cleaning, sanitation, wearing PPE, and so forth aligns with the Grand County Public Health order regarding schools. We have worked closely with our Public Health team and appreciate their professionalism and knowledge. We know that having a positive case is possible, and we are ready to respond if necessary. Parents will be receiving by the end of this week a set of documents from West Grand and Grand County Public Health explaining further the algorithms and protocols when students demonstrate multiple major symptoms. As

well, parents will be receiving our Chromebook expectations and the annual acceptable use policy for signatures. By completing these in advance, students will be able to have their Chromebooks to take home on the first day of school.



It might look a little different, but these steps are necessary for us to keep our schools open face to face as much and as long as possible this year. The steps aren’t being put in place simply to make our school safe. Yes, that is part of it, but it is about making it a place our students can be in person with their peers, a place where teachers can teach and students can learn. Afterall, that is what it is really about, it’s what we do. As long as we all work together, we can do this! Thank you for partnering with us West Grand, we are looking forward to working together this year and making it the best year in West Grand history.