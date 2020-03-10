West Grand School District Lockout Event

At approximately 12:20pm on March 10, 2020 Kremmling Police and Grand County Sheriff’s Office requested a lockout at both West Grand school buildings. The lockout was in response to an individual in the community who was engaged in an ongoing domestic disturbance. The individual had earlier presented himself outside the high school and was immediately turned away by school administration and Kremmling Police. As the situation progressed away from the school campus, a joint effort between KPD, GCSO, and CSP ensued with GCSO and KPD contacting the individual at approximately 12:40pm. Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said, “Staff and law enforcement prepare for these types of situations. Today is a perfect example of school staff recognizing a concern, immediately working with law enforcement and initiating our joint safety plans to keep students safe.” The individual was taken into custody by Kremmling Police. The lockout of the district’s schools was released at approximately 12:45pm. “We are grateful for the efforts and response from KPD, GCSO, and CSP to keep our kids and adults safe. The work we have collectively put into school safety paid off today with a very rapid and appropriate response.” said Darrin Peppard, Superintendent of West Grand School District.