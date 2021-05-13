West Grand Schools’ Annual Health Fair

Students learn coping skills with UpRISE

by Teresa Cantwell

Grand Futures Prevention Coalition



On April 22, West Grand students participated in their 8th Annual Health Fair with booths from Mountain Parks Electric (Electric Safety), Kremmling Fire (Fire Safety), East and West Towing (Roadside Safety), Kremmling Police and WGHS Robotics Team (Bike Rodeo), Pregnancy Resource Connection (Healthy Choices), Middle Park Hospital (Teddy Bear Clinic), Certified Nursing Assistant Class (Health Statistics), National Honor Society (Tobacco Lungs, Physical Activity, Healthy Eating, Screentime Safety, Hygiene, and Yoga Meditation) and Grand Futures Prevention Coalition (Coping Strategies).



For the Coping Strategies booth, UpRISE youth leader, Dustin Beason, presented healthy coping strategies gleaned from information provided by Mind Springs Health, Middle Park Health and Strong4Life’s website, https://www.strong4life.com/en/emotional-wellness/coping/healthy-coping-strategies-for-kids



The students then opted to participate in an art competition where they drew a picture of how they prefer to cope with life’s daily stressors. The artwork was judged by members of the high school’s UpRISE club. The entire Coping Strategies presentation concept was designed by the UpRISE members. UpRISE is funded by a grant from the Center for Public Health Practice and focuses on social justice issues, especially surrounding tobacco. UpRISE believes that young people have unique, critical perspectives of the world we live in and the ability to creatively think of local community solutions for local issues. http://upriseyouthmovement. org/



he students winning top awards for coping strategy artwork are:

High School: Most Scientific- Lily May, Most Creative- Rebekah Williams, Most Inspirational – Eleanore Poindexter



Middle School: Most Scientific- Luci Bruchez, Most Creative-Madison Batchelder, Most Inspirational-Bella Ilgner

5th Graders:

1st place – Amara Miranda, 2nd place – Jaxen Mills, 3rd place – Kyra Leyba

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has increased everyone’s stress levels, including kids and teens. Now, more than ever, we need to practice healthy strategies for managing feelings and coping with stress. Coping is not something we are born knowing how to do; it’s something we learn how to do with practice. It’s never too early or too late to start developing healthy coping skills, and teaching youth healthy coping strategies will help them become more resilient (better able to handle life’s ups and downs).



For the Colorado Crisis Services line for support and counseling for yourself or a loved one, call 844.493.8255 or text TALK to 38255.