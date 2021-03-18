West Grand volleyball season starts with a win

by Angie Daly

The Lady Mustang Volleyball Team came out firing Tuesday night when they squared off against the North Park Lady Cats. During the first set the Mustangs took control from the beginning and sent a message to the Lady Cats. They set the tone early playing tough at the net and getting some great first passes, sets and hits. They won this set 25 to 16.



The second set saw the Lady Mustangs with some unforced errors and not playing as smoothly as they did during the first set. This was a tight match and key serving errors lead to North Park keeping it close throughout. The Mustangs held on with a 25 to 22 win.



The third set found the Lady Mustangs down 2 to 12 at the start of the game. They struggled getting solid first passes, sets and hits. Again unforced errors plagued the Mustangs at different times throughout the set. The Lady Mustangs never gave up and fought back to win the set 25 to 23.



The dedication and perseverance it took to win this set is something that their rowdy crowd could appreciate. Keep up the great work ladies!