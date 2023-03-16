White River National Forest issues prospectus for campground operations

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (March 16, 2023) – Today, the White River National Forest issued a prospectus seeking proposals to operate and maintain many of its campgrounds and other facilities for the 2024-2029 seasons.

The facilities described in the prospectus include 47 campgrounds, five group campgrounds, 14 day-use sites (including fishing and boating sites), and five optional sites that include day-use, overlooks, designated dispersed campsites, and a cabin rental.

“The special use permit currently in place expires at the end of 2023, and we are encouraging all interested parties to review the prospectus and consider submitting a proposal,” said Paula Peterson, Developed Recreation Program Manager.

The operator would be responsible for all operations and maintenance of the recreation facilities as specified in the prospectus under a special use permit.

Potential applicants are strongly encouraged to visit the sites before submitting a proposal. The Forest will host a two-hour virtual question-and-answer session July 7, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interested parties must RSVP by June 30, 2023 to paula.peterson@usda.gov.

The prospectus includes detailed information on this opportunity, policies and requirements, and how to submit a complete proposal. The prospectus is available at https://bit.ly/3TiuduD. Requests for alternative formats and any questions should be directed to Paula Peterson at (970) 366-6246 or paula.peterson@usda.gov.

Proposals need to be received by 4:30 p.m. (MST) July 14, 2023.