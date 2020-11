“The Grand County Soccer Club U13 Girls Wildcats finished their fall 2020 season undefeated with a record of 6-0-1. Playing in the Front Range League Girls U13 Gold/Silver division, the team finished first place in the league.

Players on the team include: Abby Bertling, Addison Ludwig, Addyson Salyards, Allie Erb, Brooklyn Malagon, Maggie Bellatty, Margo Redding, Marissa Mears, Mea Miller, Noelle Hammond, Peyton Fosha, Riley Pill on. The team is coached by Gretta Fosha.”