Wolford Report

Wolford Recreation users should be aware that there are new fees for the recreation area starting January 1. The new day use fee is $10, camping is $35 per night. All new fees are posted at the pay station.



This week sub-zero temperatures have brought the current ice thickness at the recreation area to 10”. The outflow is 22 cfs. Happy New Year! The Colorado River District’s resolution has been the same each year since 1937: Keep West Slope water on the Western Slope