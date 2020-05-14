Wolford Report

by Trouting Thomas



Reservoir is full. Outflow below the dam will reach 750



CFS by Friday. Water temp around 45 degrees.

Boat Ramp & Campground to open with safety measures The Wolford & Green Mountain boat ramps and marinas will open at 7 a.m. on May 15. The aquatic invasive species inspection and decontamination stations will be operational.



The Wolford marina will offer boat rentals and fuel sales. The adjacent day-use area and picnic pavilion area is already open and fishing access to the reservoir shoreline is accessed through that area. All state, local and reservoir specific rules and guidelines on social distancing must be followed.



The Wolford Campground will open for new campers a week later on Friday, May 22. Green Mountain campgrounds will remain closed for now.