WorkInGrand offers COVID crisis help

Businesses and employees in Grand County struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic now have a website that serves as a central repository for resources, grants and loan information related to the crisis.



“Businesses struggling through the shut down and employees out of work or planning for future work can go to this website as a one-stop-shop to see what help is available,” said DiAnn Butler, Grand County’s Economic Developer.



The website address is WorkInGrand.com.



In the last few weeks, during the onset of the Coronavirus crisis, agroup of concerned county entities wanting to help local businesses and citizens, called the Business Emergency Response Team (BERT), agreed to make the WorkInGrand site its informational resource.



The Business Emergency Response Team (BERT) is made up of the following partners: Grand County Economic Development, Grand County Colorado Tourism Board, the chambers of commerce in Winter Park and Fraser, Granby, Grand Lake, Hot Sulphur Springs and Kremmling, and Fraser Economic Development.



“The Business Emergency Response Team will be providing coordinated and comprehensive information and updates to community businesses and employees through this web portal,” Butler said. “We are all committed to assisting local businesses navigate and survive the COVID-19-related closures and the economic impacts.”



The Work In Grand website was initially created to provide place where employers could post job openings, where workers could link with those job openings and where emerging and existing housing opportunities could posted.



The site has been expanded in its scope to respond to the Coronavirus outbreak and the impacts on local businesses and employees.



Businesses can find information about grant and loan programs that have been designed to get them through the drastic cuts in business. Employees who have been laid off can find information on unemployment options and link up with many of the jobs that are still available or will be available once the outbreak is contained.



Workers merely need to fill out a profile form on the site to be part of the mix for current and future work.



Links to resources that can help business people find assistance are posted on the site.

For more info, contact DiAnn Butler at 970-531-1343 or [email protected]