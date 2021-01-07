Young Business Leader Nathana Janca – The Lavender Moon Spa

by Susan Michaud

Born and raised in a ranching family in south Texas, this local business leader went on to become a National Parks employee, a world traveler, and a yoga instructor before finding her way to Grand County and Kremmling as the owner of The Lavender Moon spa.

While attending Houston Baptist University, Nathana earned top honors playing volleyball. This would be the catalyst for studying yoga and eventually massage and skin care because, as an athlete, she was always looking for ways to improve her mind and body.

In 2003, Nathana was working in Glacier National Park, Montana, and while there met her husband, Adam. They worked summers in the park while spending winters in Whitefish, where she learned to ski.

The couple then moved to and lived in Bavaria, Germany, from 2007-2009, where she embraced the European spa and wellness culture.

Nathana had been studying yoga for some time, so in 2009, she traveled to Thailand and India to “expand her knowledge in the realm of body care and holistic self-care.” She studied Thai Massage at TMC in Chaing Mai, Thailand, and then went on to complete her yoga teacher training in Rishikesh, India. While in India, she also studied Ayurveda and how it applies to massage and skin care.

After returning to the States, Nathana and Adam moved to Grand County, practically sight unseen, and began renting in Fraser. She then began her training as a massage therapist and esthetician through the Denver Integrative Massage School and the School of Botanical and Medical Esthetics, garnering two licenses each requiring 600 hours to complete. During this time, she taught yoga at Devil’s Thumb Ranch.

After earning her licenses, Nathana worked at Ranch Creek Spa until opening The Lavender Moon here in Kremmling in 2019. By then, Nathana and Adam were living in a home they purchased in Hot Sulphur Springs three years earlier, setting down their roots in Grand County.

Now Nathana offers massage and skin care to Kremmling and surrounding areas. Her menu includes several different massages, such as a Swedish massage that promotes increased circulation, improved flexibility, and relaxation, and a Milk and Honey Hydration massage that deeply hydrates dry skin, a condition many who live in the High Country are familiar with. Her facials include a Coconut Papaya Hydrating Facial and a Berries and Cherries Enzyme Treatment that promotes deep hydration while relieving the surface signs of aging.

Nathana has recently begun offering upgrades to her services to create a more customized experience for her clients. She uses “high-quality spa products such as Morrocan Oil Argan hair and vetiver shea hand and foot treatments.” Soon she will be adding a facial waxing option for clients to add to any massage or facial service.

Also in the future, The Lavender Moon will add mobile massage and chair massage to its menu. Mobile massage “allows the client the option of in-home massage with select upgrades such as Argan hair/scalp massage and ‘massage meets skin care’ where

Nathana uses a specialized hydrating creme to combat dry winter skin.” She plans to offer events such as “girls’ night in, where clients can hire one or two therapists to provide chair massages. This would be perfect for bridesmaid parties, reunions, and other parties.”

A lifelong learner, Nathana has continued her education by focusing on the neck. This education addressed “headaches, whiplash, and TMJ.” Since her esthetics studies addressed the muscles of the head, neck, and shoulders, she can bring the knowledge she’s gained from both disciplines to target these ailments. Being a proponent of aromatherapy and pain balms, Nathana’s next educational goal is to complete a Master Aromatherapist Certification.

When not reading up on the latest massage and skin care techniques and products, Nathana enjoys spending time with her husband and their three cats, Piper, Milton, and Daisy. She also fosters kittens when she is able, finding them safe homes. She notes that both Piper and Milton were foster “fails” she couldn’t bear to give up.

The Lavender Moon is located in the ARTS Center on Park Avenue, Suite 26. You can reach Nathana by calling 713-775-0866, or you can schedule an appointment online at www.lavendermoonspa.com.