Boys relay breaks 30-year old school record at state

by Chris Brown

West Grand Coach

photo by Landon Williams

Freshman Joe Probst competes in the 110 high hurdles at state. He had a personal record of of 16.64 and placed 10th.

The Western Slope League meet was run over two days in Rifle where the girls finished 7th of 12 with 42 points and the boys a close 3rd with 79.

The girls were lead by their 5 relays all placing, with the 4X200 [Maddy Probst, Taylor Martinson, Lillie Steinle, Sara Leachman] gaining a 3rd. Individual placers were led by Lillian Hufford pole vault 3rd, Maddy Probst 4th shot, Lillie Steinle 4th 200, Audree Miller HJ 5th, Allura Luna PV 7th, Tanner Smiley 8th Discus, and Sara Leachman 400 8th.

On the boy’s side all 4 relays scored with the 4X100 and 4X200 winning the league titles [Levi Edson, Ollie Bergman, Brayden James, Wyatt Howell]. Freshman Joe Probst was 2nd in the 110 High Hurdles, Ollie 2nd in the PV, Levi 2nd 200, Wyatt 3rd 100, Gallen Wilkinson 3rd PV, and Dean Ratcliff 5th 3200 & 8th 1600. The meet highlight was the fantastic race in the 4X400 that came down to the last 60 yards with Cedaridge’s outstanding anchor pulling it out. It did enable WG to run a season best 3:37 to qualify for state. Maddy, Lillie, Sara, Levi, Wyatt, and Ollie were 4 of 4 performers.

In the Mustangs last meet of the season, their home Joe Shields Invite, the girls finished 2nd with 120 points to Summit and the boys won for their second year in a row earning 156 points to beat Steamboat and Clear Creek among the 10 schools.

Highlights were 5 of the 6 top relays ran pr’s to secure their top 18 rankings to go to state. Also, 11 athletes achieved the coveted 4 of 4 including for the first time Taylor Martinson, Lillian Hufford, Joe Probst, Dean Ratcliff, and Landon Williams. Winning their events were Maddy Probst 30-5 in the shot, Joe Probst 17.67 in the 110 HH, Ollie Bergman 12-0 in the PV, and Levi Edson 24.05 200.

The team had 21 pr’s with a few having huge improvements including Tanner Smiley throwing 86-5 in the discus [2nd], Wendy Eller 58.80 300 hurdles[ 4th], Evan Crandall 35-5 shot [3rd], and Jackson Steinle a19 foot increase in the discus to 96-11 [5th].

The Mustangs sent 6 relays and 6 individual events to the 3 day state meet in Lakewood which included a snow delay that pushed the final day to Sunday. Qualifying for the girls were Audree Miller HJ, Lillian Hufford PV, Sara Lechman 400 and the 3 relays all run by Lillie Steinle, Taylor Martinson, Maddy Probst, and Sara Lechman. The 4X200 qualified 9th from the prelims with a season best 1:51.60 and then took 7th in the finals. The 4X400 ran a season best 4:24 but placed 10th.

The boys sent Joe Probst 110HH, Ollie Bergman and Gallen Wilkinson in the PV, and 3 relays all run by Levi Edson, Ollie, Brayden James, and Wyatt Howell.

Joe Probst had a pr 16.64 in the 110 HH but placed 10th.

The 4X200 broke a 30 year old SCHOOL RECORD 1:32.70, won their heat and qualified 2nd to the finals. They finished 3rd running 1:32.97. The 4X400 ran a season best 3:33.92 to place 6th.

The coaching would like to offer a huge thanks to Taryn Edson who put the relays on Facebook to share with all the Mustang fans, AD Chad Nachtrieb who did a great job throughout the season,and all the support from our parents for a great season.