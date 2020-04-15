Campground at Wolford is closed

The reservoir is open, though anglers and other users should practice social distancing

To slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the campground at Wolford Mountain Reservoir is not accepting any new campers, announced the Colorado River District, owner and operator of the reservoir and its facilities.



Since March 27, the campground has been closed to additional campers in compliance with the public health order requiring Coloradans stay at home except for essential needs. The playground, pavilions and picnic tables are also closed.



The reservoir currently has near total ice coverage, but that ice is melting, and the shoreline will become more accessible The boat ramp is currently scheduled to open in mid-May, however this date may be postponed due to impacts of COVID-19.

While the shoreline remains open to the public, those using the facility should follow guidelines for outdoor recreation from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Colorado Parks and Wildlife:



If you are taking part in outdoor activities with people outside your household, limit group size and make sure there is always at least 6-feet of physical distance between all people.

People should not gather in any outdoor space where they cannot keep 6-feet of physical distance from one another.

Please recreate in your local area and do not travel to go boating or fishing.



First responders and search and rescue teams are all facing these challenges along with us. Please avoid high-risk or remote activities, as accidents stemming from these types of activities may require extensive resources.



Please refer to the Department of Public Health and Environment’s website at covid19.colorado.gov for the latest recommendations.



The Colorado River District, in cooperation with its partners, will open facilities as it is deemed safe to do so.