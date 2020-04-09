Census deadline extended, 48.5% of Colorado households have responded

To date, Colorado is the 13th most responsive state to the 2020 Census, with 48.5% of Colorado households self-responding. The national self-response rate is 45.1%.



It has never been easier to respond to the 2020 Census on your own, whether online, by phone, or by mail – all without having to meet a census taker. We encourage Coloradans to self-respond as soon as possible and make Colorado the state with the highest 2020 Census self-response rate in the nation! Go to 2020census. gov or call 1-844-330-2020 and cross it off your TO DO list today.



The 2020 Census is a short questionnaire that asks about who lives in your household as of April 1, 2020.

The 2020 Census requires counting a diverse and growing population in the United States and the five U.S. territories, and is important because it will determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives, inform hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding, and provide data that will impact communities for the next decade. Responding to the 2020 Census is safe and secure. Individual responses are confidential and protected by law. Later this year, the U.S. Census Bureau plans to send census takers to visit households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census to help them complete questionnaires.



The current deadline to respond to the 2020 Census is August 14, 2020.