Code Enforcement begins next week

Code Enforcement Officer Carlos Villegas will begin issuing warnings for municipal code infractions next week.



The Kremmling Police Department (KPD) systematically mapped the Town and plans to work the town in sections. Next week they will begin with the Kremmling Country area from the intersection of Central Avenue and Jackson Avenue to the intersection of Park Avenue and County Road 22.



Code Enforcement will focus on trash, junk or non-operating vehicles. Any vehicles parked on private property must be operational, have a valid current registration plate attached, and must not have any equipment violations that would make it a violation to operate on a public road.

Accumulation of garbage in alleys, sidewalk areas and in front areas of property will also be addressed, as will overgrown weeds and brush. A reminder from the KPD on their Facebook page states that, “Yards are overgrown after grass exceeds 6 inches in height.”

Officer Villegas explains that those who are not in compliance with Municipal Codes on private property will be given a verbal warning first and the infraction will be explained. Abandoned or unregisterd vehicles will receive a notice on the vehicle.



He will then check-in and make sure progress is being made over the next few weeks.



Those who do not comply within the initial visits will move into enforcement or the vehicle will be towed.

“We are working on encouraging compliance,” said Officer Villegas who referred to Kremmling as a family and hopes to build community pride throughout the process. He also noted he wants to “lead by example” and has begun looking at his own property first.



Officer Villegas will only focus on property that is basically visible. The codes do not apply to areas inside of buildings or surrounded by 6 foot tall fence that blocks your views.



For more information visit the Kremmling Police Department Facebook page, and for a complete listing of Kremmling municipal codes visit http://www. townofkremmling.org/code-book.html